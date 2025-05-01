The Gingrich Foundation

The Gingrich Foundation is pleased to recognize the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as its designated Charity of the Month for May. The CF Foundation has been steadfast in its efforts to combat and seek a remedy for cystic fibrosis, which impacts thousands of individuals across the nation.

Cystic fibrosis, a rare genetic disorder affecting the lungs, pancreas, and other vital organs, presents significant challenges to those afflicted. Historically fatal for infants and young children, advancements in medical care now afford many sufferers the prospect of extended survival with appropriate treatment. The pioneering efforts of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, established in 1955, have been instrumental in driving forward research initiatives aimed at combating this condition.

Through substantial funding from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the scientific and medical communities have achieved remarkable progress, resulting in the development of numerous therapeutic drugs and a deeper understanding of the genetic underpinnings of the disease.

Notably, a pivotal project backed by the foundation in 1989 led to the identification of the gene responsible for cystic fibrosis, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing quest to eradicate this hereditary ailment.

Today, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation continues to advance its commitment to genetic research aimed at alleviating symptoms and enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected by cystic fibrosis. Employing a "venture philanthropy" approach to drug development, the foundation strategically allocates funding to pharmaceutical companies engaged in pioneering efforts to develop transformative therapies for the treatment and potential eradication of the condition. This innovative model has yielded remarkable success, as evidenced by a significant increase in the life expectancy of cystic fibrosis patients, which has doubled over the past three decades.

Across the nation, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation sustains a network comprising more than 130 care centers and more than 100 treatment programs tailored to adults with CF. Each of these facilities is dedicated to enhancing treatment modalities and elevating the quality of life for individuals grappling with cystic fibrosis within their respective local communities.

With close to 40,000 children and adults living with cystic fibrosis in the United States (and an estimated 105,000 people have been diagnosed with CF across 94 countries), the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation stands at the forefront of the battle against this disease. It spearheads the quest for a cure while diligently addressing the pressing needs of affected individuals.

Please join the Gingrich Foundation in supporting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation today.