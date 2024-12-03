In the spirit of the holiday season, the Gingrich Foundation is pleased to designate Catholic Charities USA as our December Charity of the Month.

Catholic Charities USA was formed in 1910 as the “attorney for the poor.” Today, it has become one of the nation’s largest providers of social services.

Catholic Charities maintains an extraordinary range of programs which provide food, shelter, clothing, counseling, financial assistance, adoption services, and disaster relief to approximately 10 million people each year.

As staggering inflation and the cost of living drive millions of Americans into poverty, hunger, and even homelessness, Catholic Charities is there to help those most in need.

We hope you will join us this Christmas season in supporting Catholic Charities USA.