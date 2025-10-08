October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In support of this important cause, the Gingrich Foundation is pleased to announce the Breast Cancer Research Foundation as its charity of the month.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide – and it claims more than 42,000 American lives each year. In 2025, approximately 316,950 women are expected to be diagnosed with this terrible disease.

Three decades ago, Evelyn H. Lauder launched an initiative to combat this tragic problem. She understood the vital need for increased breast cancer funding and, in 1993, established The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Lauder firmly believed in the growing need for clinical and genetic research, as well as the importance of supporting women and families battling breast cancer.

Today, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation lives out its mission “to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research.”

BCRF is the highest-rated breast cancer charity in the U.S. – and is recognized as one of the most financially efficient nonprofits in the country.

Thanks to BCRF’s research and its commitment to fighting breast cancer, advancements in early detection and treatment have increased the five-year survival rate for breast cancer patients in the United States to 91 percent. For those diagnosed at the earliest stages, the survival rate now exceeds 99 percent.

Thanks to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s investments in research, more lives have been saved, and breast cancer patients have received dramatically better care.

We hope you will join the Gingrich Foundation in supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.