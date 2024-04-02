The Gingrich Foundation

To commemorate National Autism Awareness Month, the Gingrich Foundation has named the Autism Society as its Charity of the Month for April.

The prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has escalated significantly over the past few decades, emerging as the fastest-growing developmental disability in the nation.

One in 36 children born today is expected to develop some form of ASD. In 2021, the rate was one in 44 children, and the numbers are only growing.

The Autism Society is the foremost national organization committed to enhancing the lives of individuals impacted by ASD.

Established in 1965, the Autism Society has been dedicated to raising awareness and offering support to individuals with the disorder and their families. Collaborating with partners nationwide, the Autism Society has played a pivotal role in enhancing public comprehension of autism.

Consistently advocating for optimal services and support, the Autism Society safeguards this vulnerable community and strives to ensure access to essential resources.

Through its invaluable efforts, the Autism Society works to enhance quality of life and uphold the dignity of those impacted by ASD.

Please join the Gingrich Foundation in supporting the Autism Society.