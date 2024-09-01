The Gingrich Foundation

The American Red Cross Relief Fund provides financial assistance and other aid to people and communities affected by disasters. The Red Cross responds to emergencies around the world, including hurricanes, wildfires, and international crises.

On average, the Red Cross responds to an emergency every 8 minutes. Just as disasters do not discriminate in terms of whose lives they destroy, the Red Cross delivers help to anyone who needs it. "Disaster Relief" enables them to provide food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning, and other assistance during disasters.

Please join us this month in assisting those affected by the wildfires and hurricanes through the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Services.