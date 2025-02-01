The Gingrich Foundation

The Gingrich Foundation is proud to announce the American Red Cross Disaster Relief as its February Charity of the Month in recognition of the organization’s efforts to assist communities devastated by natural disasters. The American Red Cross has been a cornerstone of disaster response and recovery for more than 140 years. It provides shelter, food, and emotional support to individuals and families impacted by emergencies. From wildfires in California to Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, the Red Cross has been on the front lines aiding communities affected by these disasters. In California, massive wildfires destroyed more than 17,000 structures, forcing thousands of families to evacuate and seek safety. The Red Cross responded by establishing shelters, distributing meals, and supplying necessities to help victims begin to rebuild their lives. While the fires are almost out, recovery for those impacted is just beginning, and the Red Cross will continue to provide aid for weeks and months to come. In North Carolina, Hurricane Helene became one of the fastest intensifying hurricanes on record, making landfall with 120 mph winds and up to a foot of rain. Before the storm’s arrival, the Red Cross mobilized nearly 400 trained disaster workers to assist those in need. The lingering effects of Helene have left many areas in need of ongoing support, and the Red Cross continues to assist these communities by providing financial aid, recovery resources, and tools for rebuilding. The American Red Cross responds to an average of 65,000 disasters a year, bringing relief and hope to countless Americans. Its efforts are made possible through the dedication of volunteers and the generosity of donors. This February, we encourage you to join the Gingrich Foundation in supporting the American Red Cross Disaster Relief.