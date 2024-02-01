The Gingrich Foundation is pleased to select the American Heart Association as its Charity of the Month for February 2024.

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. One person dies from a cardiovascular disease every 33 seconds – and every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack.

Since its founding nearly a century ago, the AHA has invested more than $5 billion dollars in cardiovascular disease research. It has also lobbied for and raised awareness of heart-related health issues. The AHA has also reached more than 12 million people in community-based nutrition programs.

Currently, the AHA operates in all 50 states and every major U.S. territory. It helps train more than 22 million people in CPR techniques annually. The AHA’s educational programs save an untold number of lives every year by providing health professionals and the public with the knowledge and skills necessary to combat cardiovascular diseases.

Finally, the AHA is a fierce advocate for personal health through various programs, classes, and charities that focus on healthier diets, preventative medical practices, and regular exercise.

Please join us in supporting the American Heart Association’s tireless work to help Americans lead longer, healthier lives.