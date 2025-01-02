The Gingrich Foundation

The Gingrich Foundation is pleased to designate the Alzheimer’s Association as its January Charity of the Month.

Nearly 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, and by the year 2050, that number could reach up to 13 million. Alzheimer’s is the fifth leading cause of death for adults aged 65 and older and the seventh leading cause of death for all adults. Alzheimer’s kills more individuals than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Finding cures for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia is critical. This is the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association, which was founded in 1980 to promote scientific and medical breakthroughs to cure the disease and to improve care for those living with it.

Worldwide, the Alzheimer’s Association has invested $430 million in 56 countries to support and fund initiatives to research Alzheimer’s. It also publishes the leading scientific journal on this disease.

Please join the Gingrich Foundation in supporting the Alzheimer’s Association today.