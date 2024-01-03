The Gingrich Foundation

The Gingrich Foundation is pleased to announce that our January Charity of the Month is the Alzheimer’s Association.

More than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, and by the year 2050, that number could reach up to 13 million. Alzheimer’s is the fifth leading cause of death for adults aged 65 and older and the seventh leading cause of death for all adults. Alzheimer’s kills more individuals than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Finding cures for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia is critical. This is the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association, which was founded in 1980 to promote scientific and medical breakthroughs to cure the disease and to improve care for those living with it.

In 2023, the Alzheimer’s Association invested a record $100 million to support and fund initiatives to research Alzheimer’s, and it published the leading scientific journal on this disease. The Alzheimer’s Association also maintains facilities across the country and strengthens caregivers and families.

Please join the Gingrich Foundation in supporting the Alzheimer’s Association today.