by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich

On Sept. 4, the Trump Campaign launched Catholics for Trump, a coalition committed to defending religious liberty, traditional values, and the sanctity of human life.

“Catholics for Trump stands with President Trump to continue building a nation where the rights of every individual to practice their faith freely is protected,” the mission statement affirms. “Together, we have the opportunity to secure a future that honors the principles of freedom, faith, and life that are integral to our American heritage.”

When I served as President Trump’s Ambassador to the Holy See, I witnessed the importance of having a president who stands up for religious freedom.

In our lifetime, no president has done more to advance and defend religious freedom than President Donald J. Trump.

During his tenure, President Trump established the Faith and Opportunity Initiative to advise his administration on faith-based issues and partnerships. He expanded school choice to give families more opportunities to send their children to schools that reflect their values and meet their students’ needs.

He unwaveringly defended the rights of health care workers to act in accordance with their conscience by creating a new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division within the Department of Health and Human Services to protect the legal rights of Americans with religious and moral objections to specific procedures.

As a staunch defender of the First Amendment, President Trump affirmed the freedom of every student to practice his or her faith in public schools and signed an executive order giving churches and charities more freedom to support candidates and causes that align with their values.

Throughout his administration, President Trump defended religious freedom at home and abroad. He appointed three U.S. Supreme Court Justices committed to protecting our God-given right to worship and signed an executive order that defined international religious freedom as a moral and national security imperative.

He was also the first and only president to convene a meeting at the United Nations dedicated to ending religious persecution and defending religious liberty around the world.

Tragically, many of President Trump’s policies have been replaced by the Biden-Harris administration’s anti-faith agenda that uses the power of government to impose its far-left ideology on religious believers.

Our choice in November could not be more clear.

As a lifelong Catholic and former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, I am proud to be part of the Catholics for Trump coalition and support Donald J. Trump as the next president of the United States.

For more commentary from Callista Gingrich, visit Gingrich360.com.