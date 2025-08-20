Consulting Services & Media Partners Program

Media Partners Program

Gingrich 360 offers exclusive access to Speaker Newt Gingrich’s insights through two partnership options:

Syndication – $7,000

Share Newt Gingrich’s weekly column directly with your audience. You’ll receive professionally written content ready for publication to inform and engage your readers. Join Now

Questions? Message Us

Consulting Services

Gingrich 360 provides strategic counsel to organizations navigating complex policy, political, and communications challenges. Our decades of leadership inside and outside of government have shaped a results-driven approach built on insight, networks, and innovation.

Our consulting work includes:

Strategic Planning and Counsel – Actionable plans for transformation and long-term success in a rapidly changing world.

Public Policy Development and Advocacy – Helping clients define and advance their policy goals without lobbying.

Political Insights – Navigating policy and political processes with unmatched expertise.

Coalition Building – Creating alliances that drive meaningful change.

Integrated Communications – Designing campaigns that shape public opinion and decision-making.

Public Opinion Research – Using polling and focus groups to identify winning messages and mobilize support.

We only engage with causes and clients that we deeply believe in, ensuring every effort is aligned with meaningful impact.

Contact Us