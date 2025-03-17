by Newt Gingrich

Newt 2012 Position Paper Supporting Item No. 9 of the 21st Century Contract with America:

Restore the proper role of the judicial branch by using the clearly delineated Constitutional powers available to the president and Congress to correct, limit, or replace judges who violate the Constitution.

The Founding Fathers felt strongly about limiting the power of judges because they had suffered under tyrannical and dictatorial British judges.

In fact, reforming the judiciary, along with “no taxation without representation,” was among the American colonists’ principal complaints about the British Empire prior to the revolution. A number of the grievances in the Declaration of Independence relate to judges dictatorial and illegal behavior.

As a result, the Constitution provided for a narrowly defined and limited judiciary as Alexander Hamilton made clear in the Federalist Papers.

