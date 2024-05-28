by Newt Gingrich

It has been clear for some time that President Biden’s cognitive functions are slipping. He has always had a sloppy memory — and has always exaggerated events, fudged details, and told stories that were simply not true.

Mr. Biden’s first presidential campaign in 1987 ended when it became clear he had stolen an entire speech from the British Labour Party leader, Neil Kinnock.

Mr. Biden enthusiastically and theatrically explained his childhood and coping with poverty, when in fact he had copied Mr. Kinnock’s personal story about growing up in a Welsh coal mining village.

However, Mr. Biden’s recent visit to Detroit to speak to the Naacp dinner was just the opposite. In fact, he made so many mistakes the White House had to issue a correction document.

Clear, in-line edits acknowledged that America’s president, commander-in-chief of the most powerful nation in the world, had made at least 10 glaring errors.

Some of the mistakes were minor. Some were obvious and inexplicable.

