by Newt Gingrich

Republicans’ assumptions about the 2024 presidential and congressional elections are, it worries me to say, missing some tough underlying realities. President Biden may be much harder to beat than we currently think. The Democrats’ potential to hold on to the Senate and win back the House may be much larger than we can imagine.

I have spent a lot of time thinking through the elections in 2020, 2022, and 2023. All of us who strongly want a Republican victory in 2024 — and believe the Biden-Harris ticket must be defeated — should think deeply about the scale of the machine we are facing.

The report that one Democratic group is buying $5.9 million in ads in the special election for the 3rd District of New York is a small example of what is coming. The Republican nominee, Mazi Pilip, is a solid candidate. She is a woman of color born in Ethiopia. Her parents emigrated to Israel, and she served as a paratrooper in the Israeli Defense Force. She came to America and currently serves in the Nassau County legislature.

