Biden’s Delusions About Putin Underscore His Unfitness To Serve as President
Biden's claim to have ‘shut Putin down’ is on a par with his description of the Afghanistan withdrawal as ‘an extraordinary success.’
by Newt Gingrich
When President Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that “I’m the guy that shut Putin down,” I became even more worried for our country.
The Commander-in-Chief of America had just described his total failure to stop Vladimir Putin as though it had worked.
This paralleled Mr. Biden’s description of the withdrawal from Afghanistan as “an extraordinary success