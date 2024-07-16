by Newt Gingrich

When President Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that “I’m the guy that shut Putin down,” I became even more worried for our country.

The Commander-in-Chief of America had just described his total failure to stop Vladimir Putin as though it had worked.

This paralleled Mr. Biden’s description of the withdrawal from Afghanistan as “an extraordinary success

