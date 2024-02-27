by Newt Gingrich

Most Republicans oppose tax increases. They strongly favor lower taxes, fewer regulations, and smaller government. They like faster economic growth and increased take home pay.

However, a small but influential wing of the Republican Party has a passion for supposed bipartisanship. These Republicans inevitably end up supporting higher taxes, more government, bigger bureaucracy, more regulations, and slower economic growth.

Senator Mitt Romney’s Bipartisan Fiscal Commission proposal is a good example of the latter’s work.

The proposal, co-written with Senator Joe Manchin, clearly calls for tax increases.

For starters, the senators have publicly expressed openness to lifting the Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) cap, which cuts off Social Security and Medicare taxes after a certain income level.

