by Newt Gingrich

After all the left’s hysteria about President Trump, a prominent left-wing Democrat has finally come forward to tell the truth. On CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront on Monday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said President Biden “is a much worse threat to democracy.”

Mr. Kennedy said Mr. Biden is the first incumbent president in history to use the power of the federal government to censor political speech and silence political opponents. Mr. Kennedy pointed to a recent federal appellate court ruling that the Biden administration unlawfully censored online discussions about Covid and vaccines.

“The greatest threat to democracy is not somebody who questions election returns, but a president of the United States who uses the power of his office to force the social media companies, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter to open a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, to the CIA, to the IRS, to CISA, to NIH to censor his political critics,” Mr. Kennedy said.

