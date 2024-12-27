Newt talks with Bernard Cornwell about his book, “The Last Kingdom,” one of the most successful historical fiction series of all time.

Newt talks with Bernard Cornwell about his book, “The Last Kingdom,” one of the most successful historical fiction series of all time. The novels tell the epic story of the birth of England and introduces one of the greatest ever fictional heroes: the iconic Uhtred of Bebbanburg, the Saxon-born, Norse-raised warrior and rebel.

Guest:

Bernard Cornwell