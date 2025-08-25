Kelly served at the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See in Rome, Italy from November 2017 until January 2021, as the Special Assistant to Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich. During her time at the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See, she received The Franklin Award for distinguished service as a U.S. diplomat and the Superior Honor Award for recognition of her work and contributions to the advancement of U.S. government interests.

Kelly joined the Office of Speaker Newt Gingrich in 2005 and during her tenure has held a number of positions including Deputy Campaign Manager and National Director of Scheduling and Operations for the Newt 2012 Presidential Campaign.

She serves as a member of the Gingrich 360 Board of Directors and as a member of the Gingrich Foundation Board of Directors.

Kelly grew up in Rome, Georgia a small town in the northwest Georgia mountains, and is a graduate of The Darlington School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, and is a former member of the Hollins Alumnae Board.