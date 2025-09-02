In the August 2025 Inner Circle Live, Newt delivered a candid briefing on today’s fast-moving political climate. From RFK Jr.’s efforts at the CDC to President Trump’s crime initiatives, U.S. tariff negotiations, and the ongoing standoff with Putin over Ukraine, Newt unpacks the biggest challenges shaping America’s future. Following his briefing, Inner Circle members had the unique opportunity to engage directly with Newt, ask questions in real time, and gain insights you won’t find anywhere else.