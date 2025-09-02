Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gingrich 360

August 2025 Inner Circle Live

Be part of the conversation you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now to join September’s Inner Circle Live.
Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Sep 02, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

In the August 2025 Inner Circle Live, Newt delivered a candid briefing on today’s fast-moving political climate. From RFK Jr.’s efforts at the CDC to President Trump’s crime initiatives, U.S. tariff negotiations, and the ongoing standoff with Putin over Ukraine, Newt unpacks the biggest challenges shaping America’s future. Following his briefing, Inner Circle members had the unique opportunity to engage directly with Newt, ask questions in real time, and gain insights you won’t find anywhere else.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture