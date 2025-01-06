by Newt Gingrich

The New Year’s Day terrorist attack in New Orleans represents a part of a larger, ongoing threat. Too many of our elites across America and Europe refuse to take it seriously.

Each terror attack comes as a surprise. Each is reported with great focus on the immediate disaster — and no serious attempt at context.

This pattern of only focusing on the present has unfortunately marked American thinking and policy for the 23 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

