by Newt Gingrich

Watergate was a vivid and compelling drama for most Americans in 1973 and 1974.

It is especially amazing in retrospect. It is clear after a half-century of study that no liberal Democrat would have been driven from the White House under the same circumstance.

It is also clear the biased, aggressive, and one-sided assault by parts of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches against President Richard Nixon come closer to the current war against President Donald Trump than any other comparable development.

As we read today about various federal agencies – including the FBI and the CIA – trying to destroy candidate and then President Trump, it is striking to remember that the most famous Watergate character, Deep Throat, was the third ranking person at the FBI. He was leaking to two Washington Post reporters in anonymity out of personal anger that Nixon had not chosen him to lead the bureau.

Author’s Note: The complex patterns that have led to the greatest crisis of constitutional government and rule of law since the Civil War are far bigger, involve far more people, and are ultimately more dangerous to American freedom than the personal dishonesty and criminality of the Biden family. This “American Despotism” series in The American Spectator will provide a clear history of the weaponization of government, which has violated the Constitution and corrupted the rule of law. While each article will be complete and stand-alone, together they will combine to fully describe the patterns that now threaten to destroy the foundation of individual freedom — the hallmark of the American system.

