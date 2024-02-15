by Newt Gingrich

The result of Tuesday’s special election for New York’s Third Congressional District has some serious lessons for Republicans to consider.

On paper, Republicans should have won.

President Joe Biden carried the district by 8 points in 2020, but Republican Lee Zeldin carried it by 10 points in the 2022 governor’s race. Mr. Biden’s unfavorable ratings are even higher this year. He was no doubt a potential liability in the special election.

Rising crime in New York City, coupled with chaos from Mayor Eric Adams’ unpopular, destructive illegal immigrant housing policies should have set the stage for a Republican victory.

As I wrote earlier this month, the Republican nominee was intriguing. Mazi Pilip was born in Ethiopia and reached Israel as a child. She became a paratrooper in the Israeli Defense Force, legally immigrated to the United States, and has served on the Nassau County Legislature (after defeating a Democrat incumbent).

Read More in the New York Sun.

Inner Circle Member Version

Watch More of Newt's Commentary Here:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF0V7nvfhrs8XxGGwIig8IeO4J2cGJj_N Please comment, like, share and subscribe to Newt's YouTube Channel!

Newt's Latest Articles:

Newt's Latest Podcasts: