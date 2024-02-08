by Newt Gingrich

Early voting for the special election for New York’s Third Congressional District begins February 3. It is imperative for the future of our nation that New Yorkers on Long Island and in Queens turn out to support Republican Mazi Pilip.

This is not hyperbole or campaign season exaggeration. This race is vitally important to people who want to build a better future for New York — and for people who want to build a better future for our country.

I had the opportunity to meet briefly with the National Republican Congressional Committee staff last week and told them the same thing. I told the entire staff that every single team member should be working to make sure Ms. Pilip wins the race on February 13.

