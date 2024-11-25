by Newt Gingrich

Illegal immigration was the No. 2 issue for American voters during the 2024 campaign. It was second only to the economy. The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris open border policy created such a flood of illegal immigration that every part of the country is feeling its effects.

Many immigrants are peacefully seeking better lives (although skirting our immigration laws), but some are violent criminals. The conviction of the Venezuelan gang member who killed nursing student Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia, is driving home the viciousness and brutality of some of the people the Biden-Harris policy has brought into our lives.

Similar stories of inhuman savagery by violent illegal immigrants on young, teenaged, and senior women across the country convinced Americans that the border must be controlled and illegal immigrants must leave our country.

