by Newt Gingrich

The extraordinary repudiation of the establishment and its policies in the European Union Parliamentary elections is fascinating. It could be an indicator of the pressures, moods, and issues which are also evident on this side of the Atlantic.

It’s true, American politics are different from European politics. Even within the 27 different countries in the EU, politics can be incredibly different. However, there are some cultural developments and larger historic patterns in Europe that could apply to the American elections this fall.

Europeans and Americans have been hit hard by inflation. Both have been overwhelmed with illegal immigrants. Both have government bureaucracies which keep making life harder with costly regulations and red tape.

