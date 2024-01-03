by Newt Gingrich

As we look forward to 2024 and back on 2023, I want to share a positive, optimistic vision of what our future could be. It is easy to get caught up in the negativity of the press. The desperate exaggerated warnings of the catastrophic self-induced fear mongers are ever present.

They say we will die from global warming, nuclear winter, a new virus, or some other apocalyptic future. It is also easy to be weighed down by the real, personal disasters in Gaza, Ukraine — and a host of other places where governments are terrible, wars are endemic, and life faces genuine threats.

However, behind all the attention-getting headlines, the largest scientific-technological effort in history is making progress on a wide range of fronts. That progress is going to transform our lives for the better and open up opportunities that are currently unimaginable.

