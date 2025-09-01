This Labor Day, as friends and families gather across our great nation, we recognize the contributions and achievements of the American worker.

This traditional holiday, first recognized nationally in 1894 by President Grover Cleveland, celebrates the dignity of work and those who do it.

Throughout our history, Americans have risen to meet countless challenges. During the Great Depression, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps put thousands back to work while transforming our national and state parks.

A decade later, facing the threats of World War II, millions of Americans — women, young adults, and retirees — stepped into factories, building the machines and munitions that secured freedom and strengthened our economy. Even during the recent global pandemic, our nation’s workforce rebounded with unparalleled resilience.

Today, we stand on the cusp of an unprecedented era of economic growth and opportunity, thanks to the unwavering commitment of President Donald J. Trump and his administration. Policies designed to unleash American energy, streamline regulations, and foster domestic industries have ignited a resurgence in manufacturing and job creation. We are seeing a powerful “America First” agenda translate into more jobs for American workers, rising wages, and a renewed sense of confidence in our economy.

The dedication of our entrepreneurs, small business owners, and working Americans drives this economic renewal. Their grit and determination, supported by an administration focused on putting America first, are building the foundation for long-term prosperity.

So, this Labor Day weekend, we encourage you to reflect on the bright economic horizon ahead, the opportunities that abound, and the tireless work that makes our nation strong and free.

We wish you a happy and prosperous Labor Day!