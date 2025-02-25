by Newt Gingrich

Sean Hannity’s remarkable interview of President Trump and Elon Musk is putting the entire DOGE project in a new, different light.

In 1952, President Truman warned his successor that presidents try to get things done, but they have remarkably little effective reach beyond the Oval Office.

He famously said of President Eisenhower: “Poor Ike; when he was a general, he gave an order and it was carried out. Now he is going to sit in that big office and he’ll give an order and not a damn thing is going to happen.”

Read More on NY Sun