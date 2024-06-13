by Newt Gingrich

Latest Development: The European Union Parliamentary elections have thrust France into the global spotlight as a battleground between the political center and the far-right political sphere of French national politics. The far-right National Rally's success has prompted President Emmanuel Macron to call for snap legislative elections, wagering that voters may be disgruntled with him but not ready to endorse National Rally President Marine Le Pen's agenda. However, this gamble could come with a hefty price.

The election results signal a broader trend across Europe: a shift towards the right. While pro-European parties secured a majority in the EU's legislative body, far-right parties made significant gains in France and Italy and placed second in Germany. This rightward tilt poses challenges for centrist leaders such as Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz, particularly regarding issues such as immigration, climate policy, and their stances on Ukraine.

What this means for Ukraine and Israel: The rise of the far right in France could have implications for French support of Ukraine and Israel. Macron, known for his advocacy for Ukraine within the European Union, may face challenges in maintaining a strong stance against Russian aggression if far-right parties gain more influence. Currently, President Macron and United States President Joe Biden are aiming for all G7 members to approve a $50 billion loan to send to Ukraine as well as continually working on freeing hostages and arranging a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The far right's historical ties or sympathies with Russia could potentially undermine efforts to bolster support for Ukraine. This dynamic adds another layer of complexity to France's foreign policy, highlighting the interconnectedness between domestic political shifts and international relations, particularly concerning sensitive geopolitical issues like the conflict in Ukraine and Israel.

Macron’s Choice: Macron's response to the far-right challenge involves presenting voters with a stark choice between the status quo and a far-right prime minister. However, the prospect of Le Pen gaining more control in France could undermine Macron's credibility. As centrist parties grapple with these challenges, the political landscape in Europe is undergoing a significant transformation, with far-reaching implications for the region's future.

The upcoming French elections on June 30 and July 7 will determine whether Macron's strategy pays off or if Le Pen's National Rally gains more ground. Regardless of the outcome, France faces a period of political uncertainty amid major international events, including the Paris Olympics and crucial EU meetings.

Related Links to Inner Circle Content:

The European Earthquake

Watch More of Newt's Commentary Here:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF0V7nvfhrs8XxGGwIig8IeO4J2cGJj_N Please comment, like, share and subscribe to Newt's YouTube Channel!

Newt's Latest Articles:

Newt's Latest Podcasts: