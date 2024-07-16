by Newt Gingrich

The Republican National Convention is a huge, sprawling, multi-day event. Thousands of delegates and alternates – and even more thousands of spectators, news media, donors, activists and support people – will be there.

There are hours of speeches for four straight days culminating in the nomination of the party’s candidate for president.

This process began in December 1831, when the National Republicans met in Baltimore. At that time, 155 delegates chose Sen. Henry Clay to oppose incumbent President Andrew Jackson. While the processes have changed over time, the national convention has been a key part of the American presidential selection process ever since. In Milwaukee, former President Donald J. Trump will be nominated for the third time to be his party’s nominee.

