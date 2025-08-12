Gingrich 360

President Trump and the Expanding GOP
If President Trump keeps getting things done – and the Democrats continue to be hostile Big Government Socialists – the pro-Republican registration…
  
Newt Gingrich
Ellis the Elephant Collection with Plush Toy
The six books in this Ellis the Elephant set are autographed by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich.
  
Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich
America’s Chronic Deficits Emerging as a National Security Issue
The number of senior military officers warning that America’s fiscal decay could cripple our ability to defend ourselves is sobering.
  
Newt Gingrich
Newt's World Episode 879: Senator Tim Scott on “One Nation Always Under God”
Listen now | Newt talks with Senator Tim Scott about his new book, “One Nation Always Under God: Profiles in Christian Courage.”
  
Newt Gingrich
 and 
Senator Tim Scott
47:11
Newt's World Episode 878: Balancing the Federal Budget
Newt talks with David Bahnsen, founder and chief investment officer of The Bahnsen Group, about balancing the federal budget and addressing the national…
  
Newt Gingrich
 and 
David Bahnsen
52:02
Newt on Jesse Watters | August 6, 2025
Newt joined Jesse Watters Primetime live on Fox News to discuss Democrats ghosting the working class.
  
Newt Gingrich
5:08
The Big Government Socialist Democratic Party
The big government socialist wing has become the dominant force in what used to be a much more centrist Democratic Party.
  
Newt Gingrich
3
Trump’s Triumph: America’s Greatest Comeback
In this New York Times bestseller, author Newt Gingrich takes readers inside the most significant political comeback in American history and explains…
  
Newt Gingrich
Reforming NASA: A path to Mars and beyond
Despite everything that is broken and unsettling in the world, America and our great space agency is worth fighting for — and fixing.
  
Putin, After Confusing Trump for Biden or Obama, Could Soon Learn the Scale of His Error
Trump, it’s becoming clear, is getting fed up with the Russian dictator’s lies.
  
Republicans Can Win in November on Their Support for the Budget Bill
Every Republican incumbent and candidate should embrace debating the OBBB. It is one of the most pro-worker, pro-family, and pro-small business laws in…
  
